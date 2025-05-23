By using this website, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. View our Cookie Policy for more information.
We’re on a mission to keep the magic of human connection alive. Learn more about life at Tinder and the many ways we're igniting our impact—for our employees and the millions of people seeking connection on our app.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.